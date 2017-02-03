Annalisa Tornfelt plays folk, vintage country at Walters - Monday, 06 February 2017
Folk, vintage country music and more are coming to the stage at Walters Cultural Arts Center in Hillsboro next week. Annalisa Tornfelt, well-known for her singing and fiddle playing in the Portland group Black Prairie, will perform for audiences on Friday, Feb. 10. An Alaska native, Tornfelt is a rising solo star on the local and national music scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherwoodgazette.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|496
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC