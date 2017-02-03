Annalisa Tornfelt plays folk, vintage country at Walters - Monday, 06 February 2017

Folk, vintage country music and more are coming to the stage at Walters Cultural Arts Center in Hillsboro next week. Annalisa Tornfelt, well-known for her singing and fiddle playing in the Portland group Black Prairie, will perform for audiences on Friday, Feb. 10. An Alaska native, Tornfelt is a rising solo star on the local and national music scene.

