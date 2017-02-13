Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard coming to Southampton

Michael Harrison and David Ian will present the UK and Ireland tour of the Curve production which will play at Mayflower Theatre from Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 January 2018. One of the all-time great musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony AwardA -winning masterpiece Sunset Boulevard is a compelling story of romance and obsession, based on Billy Wilder's legendary film, with Don Black and Christopher Hampton's wonderful book and lyrics.

