Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevar...

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard coming to Southampton

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Michael Harrison and David Ian will present the UK and Ireland tour of the Curve production which will play at Mayflower Theatre from Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 January 2018. One of the all-time great musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony AwardA -winning masterpiece Sunset Boulevard is a compelling story of romance and obsession, based on Billy Wilder's legendary film, with Don Black and Christopher Hampton's wonderful book and lyrics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12) 34 min little lamb 103
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... 21 hr True Christian wi... 3
News Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09) Sat Phart Piously 33
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) Feb 11 whatley 531
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... Feb 9 True Christian wi... 5
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Feb 3 True Christian wi... 424
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC