Andrew Lloyd Webber: West End can learn from Broadway

Lord Lloyd Webber has said that London's West End lags behind Broadway because a shortage of theatre space means there is nowhere to try out new material and "get it wrong". The musical veteran said that the capital could learn from show bosses in New York's theatre district, who have a chance to develop and perfect new productions away from the limelight "off Broadway", thanks to more available venues.

