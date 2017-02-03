Andrea Bocelli is ready for romance
Italian romantic tenor Andrea Bocelli, who has sold more than 80 million albums, will present a Valentine's concert of arias, movie music and the world's most famous love songs on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Orlando. He'll be joined by Tony-winning actress Heather Headley , soprano Elisa Balbo and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.
