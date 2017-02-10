American School For The Deaf Marks 200 Years With Cuatro Puntos Concerts

The chamber ensemble Cuatro Puntos will perform "Celebrating Deaf Musical Culture from Beethoven to the Present" starting with a Feb. 28 concert at West Hartford's American School of the Deaf. The chamber ensemble Cuatro Puntos will perform "Celebrating Deaf Musical Culture from Beethoven to the Present" starting with a Feb. 28 concert at West Hartford's American School of the Deaf.

