American Classical Orchestra Presents Symphonic Symposium, 3/13

On Monday, March 13, 2017 from 8:00-9:30pm at St. Michael's Church Sanctuary, Amsterdam Avenue between W 99th and W 100th Street. Conductor Thomas Crawford will lead The Making of the Beethoven 9th Symphony, a symphonic symposium on classical music's most iconic masterpiece,Beethoven's 9th Symphony.

