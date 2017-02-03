Alamo City Opera takes a step up with...

Alamo City Opera takes a step up with Rossini comedy

Alamo City Opera, known in its earlier years as Opera Piccola, spread its wings Saturday night with a highly satisfying and ambitious staging of Gioachino Rossini 's classic comic opera, "La Cenerentola," better known as "Cinderella." The performance, before an audience of about 400 people at the Carver Community Cultural Center , was a landmark celebration of the Rossini opera itself.

