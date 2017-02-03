Alamo City Opera takes a step up with Rossini comedy
Alamo City Opera, known in its earlier years as Opera Piccola, spread its wings Saturday night with a highly satisfying and ambitious staging of Gioachino Rossini 's classic comic opera, "La Cenerentola," better known as "Cinderella." The performance, before an audience of about 400 people at the Carver Community Cultural Center , was a landmark celebration of the Rossini opera itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|Christian
|495
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC