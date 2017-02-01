Afternoon Concerts: Hilary Norris is taking part in the Bach on Sundays concerts.
The programme, calling Bach on Sundays, is taking place at St Martin's Church in London Road , from 3pm on Sunday, February 5. Richard Jenkinson, from Worcester, will be performing the entire cycle of Bach's six Solo Cello Suites in two separate recitals, three on February 5, and the other three on February 19. On March 5, organist Hilary Norris will be returning to the church where she began her organ lessons with Trevor Tipple before going on to study at Oxford and in Amsterdam and becoming respected as a player. All recitals begin at 3pm and refreshments will be served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Veritas 69
|462
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC