Afternoon Concerts: Hilary Norris is taking part in the Bach on Sundays concerts.

The programme, calling Bach on Sundays, is taking place at St Martin's Church in London Road , from 3pm on Sunday, February 5. Richard Jenkinson, from Worcester, will be performing the entire cycle of Bach's six Solo Cello Suites in two separate recitals, three on February 5, and the other three on February 19. On March 5, organist Hilary Norris will be returning to the church where she began her organ lessons with Trevor Tipple before going on to study at Oxford and in Amsterdam and becoming respected as a player. All recitals begin at 3pm and refreshments will be served.

