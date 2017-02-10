Adam Schoenberg: Luminous, Rousing Music on SACD
Fear not. Not only is Adam Schoenberg, 36, one of America's most performed living composers, but his music bears no relationship to the horrors of that 20th century demon of twelve-tone discord, Arnold Schoenberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereophile.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|9 hr
|Jace
|45
|Poor Education Leads To Lost Dreams And Low Inc...
|15 hr
|Jace
|18
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Sat
|Jace
|95
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 24
|devlin
|17
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|Feb 23
|RedhorseWoman
|219
|21 Best Things to Do in Houston This Week: An A...
|Feb 22
|BestPharrtz
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC