A sampling of recent Baltimore-centric classical, jazz recordings
The recording industry, long believed to be on its last legs, isn't quite done yet. For fresh evidence, consider these releases, which provide a vibrant aural sampling of what some Baltimore-connected classical and jazz artists have been up to lately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|True Christian wi...
|68
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|528
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Thu
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Feb 3
|True Christian wi...
|424
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC