a oeInto the Woodsa teach how wishes can be dangerous

Chico >> When 19th century German scholars Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm wrote their famous fairy tales, no one would have imagined one would become a highly successful Broadway musical, “Into the Woods.” Composer Stephen Sondheim, with book by James Lapine, brilliantly moved the dynamic, playful, charming and sometimes horrific stories into an award-winning musical which debuted in 1987. Inspire School of Arts and Sciences will present this inspiring, sometimes scary, musical on Feb. 24-25 and March 2-5 at Center for the Arts, 1475 E. Ave., Chico.

