A Night In Weimar
The Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the rich musical heritage of the eastern German city of Weimar in the "A Night In Weimar" concert at Mahidol University's Prince Mahidol Hall, Salaya campus, tomorrow at 7pm and Saturday at 4pm. Outstanding German pianist and pedagogue Rolf-Dieter Arens, who has contributed to the artistic legacy of Weimar in many capacities, will join the orchestra as guest piano soloist.
