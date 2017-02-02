92Y Announces March Concerts and Debuts

With the 2016/17 season marking its third installment, Sir Andrs Schiff Selects: Young Pianists reflects both 92Y's and Sir Andrs's dedication to championing the next generation of international performers by inviting promising young pianists, who have already garnered critical acclaim overseas, to make their 92Y debuts in programs of their choosing. This season, Sir Andrs has selected three pianists to perform in this intimate series in 92Y's Buttenwieser Hall.

