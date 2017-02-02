92Y Announces March Concerts and Debuts

92Y Announces March Concerts and Debuts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

With the 2016/17 season marking its third installment, Sir Andrs Schiff Selects: Young Pianists reflects both 92Y's and Sir Andrs's dedication to championing the next generation of international performers by inviting promising young pianists, who have already garnered critical acclaim overseas, to make their 92Y debuts in programs of their choosing. This season, Sir Andrs has selected three pianists to perform in this intimate series in 92Y's Buttenwieser Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service 5 hr True Christian wi... 424
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) 7 hr True Christian wi... 471
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Jan 16 Jake999 1,515
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC