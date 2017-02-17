5 concerts for classical-music lovers in Seattle, Feb. 17-21
If you've never seen Bell live, run, don't walk, to one of this weekend's concerts. Bell and his twice-stolen, well-traveled Stradivarius will perform Tchaikovsky's fiery Violin Concerto; also on the bill is Dvorak's cheery, Bohemian-tinged Eighth Symphony.
