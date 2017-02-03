03/12 Family Concert of Celtic Harp Music to be Featured at Library 3 PM
A free family concert, "An Afternoon of Celtic Harp Music," will be performed by the Westchester Harp Ensemble in the Ossie Davis Theater of the New Rochelle Public Library on Sunday, March 12th, from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm. The varied program of traditional & popular Celtic tunes will include the world premiere of "Two Calypso," composed by Allan Colin and arranged for harp by Lois Colin, as well as classic pieces arranged for the harp: Canon in D by Johann Pachelbel & The Little Fountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|12 min
|Nomi
|79
|Cookeville bringing Jehovah's Witnesses together (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Sally
|125
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|True Christian wi...
|535
|Betsy DeVos' Code Words for Creationism Offshoo...
|Thu
|scientia potentia...
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Feb 13
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC