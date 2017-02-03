03/12 Family Concert of Celtic Harp Music to be Featured at Library 3 PM

A free family concert, "An Afternoon of Celtic Harp Music," will be performed by the Westchester Harp Ensemble in the Ossie Davis Theater of the New Rochelle Public Library on Sunday, March 12th, from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm. The varied program of traditional & popular Celtic tunes will include the world premiere of "Two Calypso," composed by Allan Colin and arranged for harp by Lois Colin, as well as classic pieces arranged for the harp: Canon in D by Johann Pachelbel & The Little Fountain.

