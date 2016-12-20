Young maestro dazzles at Vienna New Year's Concert

The Vienna Philharmonic rung in 2017 with its famed New Year's Concert on Sunday under the baton of the orchestra's youngest-ever conductor, charismatic Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel. The 35-year-old, who currently leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic, follows in the footsteps of giants such as Herbert von Karajan, Claudio Abbado and Zubin Mehta.

