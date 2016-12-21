Three-day music festival in Mumbai pa...

Three-day music festival in Mumbai pays homage to late Indian classical musicians

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Classsicle music aficionados in Mumbai are in for a treat, as this year's first Indian classical music concert will bring together the who's who from the circuit. Titled Swaranjali, the three-day festival boasts of an impressive line-up, featuring vocalist Begum Parveen Sultana, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, flautist Pandit Ronu Mujumdar, vocalists Rajan and Sajan Mishra and sitarist Ustad Shujaat Khan, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 2 hr nobody 1,387
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Sat an HON 42
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 422
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Dec 29 BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,382 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC