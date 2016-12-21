Three-day music festival in Mumbai pays homage to late Indian classical musicians

Classsicle music aficionados in Mumbai are in for a treat, as this year's first Indian classical music concert will bring together the who's who from the circuit. Titled Swaranjali, the three-day festival boasts of an impressive line-up, featuring vocalist Begum Parveen Sultana, tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, flautist Pandit Ronu Mujumdar, vocalists Rajan and Sajan Mishra and sitarist Ustad Shujaat Khan, among others.

