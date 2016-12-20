the Doctor and 007 - for Your Two Hea...

the Doctor and 007 - for Your Two Hearts Only

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inner Toob

As his tenure as the show runner for 'Doctor Who' begins to wane, Steven Moffat has thrown out some ideas for episodes which he never got to produce. One of these is having the Doctor to team up with Bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inner Toob.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 2 hr God Bless Israel 1,352
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 9 hr BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Sat an HON 42
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Fri Anonymous Brother 422
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Dec 29 BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC