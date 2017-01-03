The country's most talented young musicians are returning to Birmingham
PERFORMING under the baton of renowned conductor John Wilson, The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain makes a return visit to Birmingham's prestigious Symphony Hall this new year. The 164 teenage musicians, including local performers, hail from all corners of the UK and from very different backgrounds - but they are all bound together by their love of classical music.
