The country's most talented young mus...

The country's most talented young musicians are returning to Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

PERFORMING under the baton of renowned conductor John Wilson, The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain makes a return visit to Birmingham's prestigious Symphony Hall this new year. The 164 teenage musicians, including local performers, hail from all corners of the UK and from very different backgrounds - but they are all bound together by their love of classical music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 1 hr BetheljudgmentDan... 1,392
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 42
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 422
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Dec 29 BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,665 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC