Soprano Soraya Mafi to sing at spectacular New Year Johann Strauss Gala
The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will be treating the town to a New Year Johann Strauss Gala at Weymouth Pavilion on Friday January 13. BSO under its former BSO Leverhulme Young Conductor in Association, Frank Zielhorst, will perform works by the Waltz King, Johann Strauss. The Overture to The Gypsy Baron will be heard at this concert, along with other favourites such as the Emperor Waltz, Voices of Spring and Thunder and Lightning Polka.
