Soprano Soraya Mafi to sing at specta...

Soprano Soraya Mafi to sing at spectacular New Year Johann Strauss Gala

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will be treating the town to a New Year Johann Strauss Gala at Weymouth Pavilion on Friday January 13. BSO under its former BSO Leverhulme Young Conductor in Association, Frank Zielhorst, will perform works by the Waltz King, Johann Strauss. The Overture to The Gypsy Baron will be heard at this concert, along with other favourites such as the Emperor Waltz, Voices of Spring and Thunder and Lightning Polka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 55 min Aneirin 1,432
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Sat Amy Lynn Petrie 1
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Jan 4 Supremeliberal 2
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 41
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 421
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,722,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC