Snowman set to melt hearts on return ...

Snowman set to melt hearts on return to Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

THE Snowman is set to melt the hearts of theatregoers young and old when it returns to Birmingham Repertory Theatre this week. Based on the book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson, the stage show has transported generations of children and families into the wintery world of a boy and his magical snowman who miraculously comes to life on Christmas Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 1 hr red blood relative 1,428
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Sat Amy Lynn Petrie 1
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Jan 4 Supremeliberal 2
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 41
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 421
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC