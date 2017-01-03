Snowman set to melt hearts on return to Birmingham Repertory Theatre

THE Snowman is set to melt the hearts of theatregoers young and old when it returns to Birmingham Repertory Theatre this week. Based on the book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson, the stage show has transported generations of children and families into the wintery world of a boy and his magical snowman who miraculously comes to life on Christmas Eve.

