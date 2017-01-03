Sierra Boggess's Solo Show AWAKENINGS...

Sierra Boggess's Solo Show AWAKENINGS to Headline TSC's 2017 Gala

Tennessee Shakespeare Company announces Broadway's critically-acclaimed, soaring soprano Sierra Boggess will headline its Eighth Annual Gala performed at Germantown Performing Arts Center on March 10 at 6:00 pm. The Gala benefits TSC's innovative Education Program.

