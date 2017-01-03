Renee Fleming focusing future on new work

Renee Fleming 's new recording out Friday, "Distant Light," features a work by Samuel Barber along with pieces by Swedish composer Anders Hillborg and - surprisingly - Bjork. With her 58th birthday approaching on Feb. 14, Fleming 's performances in Richard Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier" this month at London's Royal Opera and at the Met this spring could be her last in the standard repertoire.

