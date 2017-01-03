Regina-born violinist Chloe Chabanole...

Regina-born violinist Chloe Chabanole looking forward to a happy homecoming

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A veteran of two Quebec symphony orchestras, and esteemed Montreal chamber orchestra Pronto Musica, Regina-born violinist ChloA© Chabanole returns home as a featured performer for Sunday's Regina Musical Club concert. " was pretty special for me because I left Regina when I was 18 to study abroad and I hadn't really been home since," said Chabanole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 15 hr red blood relative 1,373
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Wed Supremeliberal 2
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 41
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 421
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC