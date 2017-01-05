'Red Bull Flying Bach' turns classica...

'Red Bull Flying Bach' turns classical music on its head. And then spins it around

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

When German break-dancer Vartan Bassil came up with the idea for "Red Bull Flying Bach," he hoped to bring together those who sneer at pop culture and those who snore at high culture. And he hoped to impress the other parents in the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 8 min rsss1 1,375
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Wed Supremeliberal 2
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 41
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 421
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,237 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,298

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC