Rebecca Ferguson to Play Trump Inauguration - On One Condition

5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Rebecca Ferguson has been asked to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, and the singer says she would do it - on one condition. The former "X Factor U.K." contestant says she'll only perform at the Jan. 20 ceremony if she's allowed to sing Billie Holiday's famous protest song "Strange Fruit."

