Philadelphia Orchestra To Sing With Susan Graham In Dead Man Walking...

Fresh from a triumphant turn as Didon in Chicago Lyric's production of Berlioz's Les Troyens, Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Susan Graham takes the concert stage this winter, performing selections from Canteloube's Chants d'Auvergne with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nzet-Sguin. She then turns to Washington National Opera's revival of Dead Man Walking, making her role debut as the convict's mother.

