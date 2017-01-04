New York Phil Off the Grid Returns In Brooklyn, 1/19

NY PHIL Off The Grid, chamber music parties hosted by Musicians from the New York Philharmonic performing in unexpected locations throughout New York City , continues with the second event of the season on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 7:15 p.m. Off The Grid - Vol. 5 will be inspired by the upcoming Beloved Friend - Tchaikovsky and His World: A Philharmonic Festival, conducted by Semyon Bychkov, January 24-February 11, 2017.

