New York Phil Off the Grid Returns In Brooklyn, 1/19
NY PHIL Off The Grid, chamber music parties hosted by Musicians from the New York Philharmonic performing in unexpected locations throughout New York City , continues with the second event of the season on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 7:15 p.m. Off The Grid - Vol. 5 will be inspired by the upcoming Beloved Friend - Tchaikovsky and His World: A Philharmonic Festival, conducted by Semyon Bychkov, January 24-February 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|1 hr
|red blood relative
|1,373
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|9 hr
|Supremeliberal
|2
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 1
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 30
|Anonymous Brother
|421
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Dec 29
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC