Kuusisto's violin full of life
Pekka Kuusisto is not your average classical violinist. That much was evident from his appearance on Friday evening with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra in "Time Machine," a program he curated examining the influence of the musical past in shaping new works for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|9 min
|rsss1
|1,430
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Sat
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|Jan 4
|Supremeliberal
|2
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 1
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 30
|Anonymous Brother
|421
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Dec 29
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC