Knight to remember with Sir Bryn at festival

7 hrs ago

IT will certainly be a 'Knight' to remember as newly-ennobled opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel will this year become the first Knight to perform at Upton House Music Festival in Poole. The 51-year-old will appear at the festival on Thursday, June 8 in a classical spectacular also featuring the BSO Concert Orchestra, all-girl electric string quartet Escala and Australian soprano Lauren Fagan.

