Knight to remember with Sir Bryn at festival
IT will certainly be a 'Knight' to remember as newly-ennobled opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel will this year become the first Knight to perform at Upton House Music Festival in Poole. The 51-year-old will appear at the festival on Thursday, June 8 in a classical spectacular also featuring the BSO Concert Orchestra, all-girl electric string quartet Escala and Australian soprano Lauren Fagan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|1 hr
|Supremeliberal
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|1 hr
|rsss1
|1,370
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Sun
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 30
|Anonymous Brother
|421
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Dec 29
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC