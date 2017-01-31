Kent Tritle Announces Spring 2017 Season
To launch his 2016-17 season, Kent Tritle made his conducting debut in Asia with a program of Beethoven and Bellini at South Korea's Great Mountains Music Festival and School in August, and in November led the New York premiere at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine of the recently deceased Einojuhani Rautavaara's Vigilia . Opera News, praising Tritle's "profoundly musical direction," said, "Truly, this was a choral concert for the ages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|Veritas 69
|462
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 16
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|Jan 16
|Jake999
|1,515
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|Jan 7
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC