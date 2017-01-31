Kent Tritle Announces Spring 2017 Season

To launch his 2016-17 season, Kent Tritle made his conducting debut in Asia with a program of Beethoven and Bellini at South Korea's Great Mountains Music Festival and School in August, and in November led the New York premiere at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine of the recently deceased Einojuhani Rautavaara's Vigilia . Opera News, praising Tritle's "profoundly musical direction," said, "Truly, this was a choral concert for the ages.

