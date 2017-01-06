International Contemporary Ensemble S...

International Contemporary Ensemble Slates Busy January in NYC

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

For its next installment of free OpenICE initiatives, on Monday, January 23 at 8:00 p.m., ICE returns to the Abrons Arts Center's Underground Theater in a rare performance of renowned German composer Wolfgang Rihm's hourlong string trio Musik fr Drei Streicher. An oblique tribute to Beethoven's late quartets, Rihm's 1977 work remains among the most ambitious in the string trio literature, relentless in its hyper-romantic expressivity and technical demands, "an unfathomable, clear, confused and passionate music, music that is precise and astonished, like human existence" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 1 hr Aneirin 1,399
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... 9 hr Amy Lynn Petrie 1
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Jan 4 Supremeliberal 2
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 41
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 421
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,274

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC