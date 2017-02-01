In conversation with a conductor who taught himself to read music
This weekend the Hertfordshire Chorus will perform Elgar's The Kingdom, under the direction of top-flight conductor David Temple. He has worked with Robbie Williams, Ray Davies, Basement Jaxx, Oasis and is as one of the UK's foremost choral directors, making it quite unbelievable that he taught himself how to read music so we spoke to him to find out more about his career and work with the Hertfordshire Chorus.
