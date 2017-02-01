Harry Potter - Film Concert Series Coming To New Zealand

For the first time in New Zealand, Kiwi audiences will experience a symphony orchestra performing music to the entire film from one of the most beloved film franchises in history The Vector and Horncastle Arena announced today that the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The Auckland Philharmonic will perform at the Vector Arena on July 2, 2017, and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Horncastle Arena on July 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.