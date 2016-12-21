Greece celebrates musician on circula...

Greece celebrates musician on circulating...

On Dec. 16 the Bank of Greece launched its second circulating commemorative a 2 coin of 2016, this example marking the 120th birth anniversary of Dimitri Mitropoulos, a Greek conductor, pianist, and composer active in the 20th century. The obverse of the coin features the portrait of Mitropoulos against the background of musical notes.

