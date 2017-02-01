Give Monthly Help fund our ministry p...

Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Family.org

Friends of Focus on the Family is a special group of partners who support us monthly to help families thrive - including yours! Not only are you helping to strengthen and support marriages and families, but you'll love our new members-only benefits: If you select a free gift with your recurring donation, your gift should ship between 1-2 business days and your donation will be debited to your account at that time. Future donations will occur on that date every month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Family.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness dies after refusing blood tra... (Feb '10) 4 hr Veritas 69 462
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 16 BetheljudgmentDan... 28
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Jan 16 Jake999 1,515
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... Jan 7 Amy Lynn Petrie 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC