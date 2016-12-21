From angry 2016 to inner peace: talk, music, signing at Old Professor's Bookshop
Old Professor's Bookshop's January Shop Talk Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m., features Michael Paul Lund with "Quiet Thoughts for a Noisy World." Known on the Midcoast for his books and lectures on music from both classical and popular repertoires, Lund will segue from the loud, angry year of 2016 to an inner peace at the beginning of 2017 through reflecting on music, art, nature, and introspective living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|2 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1,353
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|15 hr
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Sat
|an HON
|42
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Fri
|Anonymous Brother
|422
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|Dec 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Dec 29
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC