From angry 2016 to inner peace: talk, music, signing at Old Professor's Bookshop

Old Professor's Bookshop's January Shop Talk Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m., features Michael Paul Lund with "Quiet Thoughts for a Noisy World." Known on the Midcoast for his books and lectures on music from both classical and popular repertoires, Lund will segue from the loud, angry year of 2016 to an inner peace at the beginning of 2017 through reflecting on music, art, nature, and introspective living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.