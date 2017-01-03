Even dead people are declining to per...

Even dead people are declining to perform for Trump

19 hrs ago

Donald Trump has had a rough time convincing artists to perform at his inauguration. Elton John, Garth Brooks, KISS, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli are among the musicians who have declined invitations, and reports have painted Trump's' team as desperate to land talent for the big event.

Chicago, IL

