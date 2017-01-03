Enter to win tickets to see Charlie Chaplin's movie City Lights with...
One of the greatest movies of all-time will be played at the Winspear Centre Thursday January 19. Charlie Chaplin's City Lights will be projected above the stage while the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra performs Chaplin's own score, restored for a perfect live performance.
