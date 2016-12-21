Disney Pixar Vs. Dreamworks: The Best...

Disney Pixar Vs. Dreamworks: The Best Animation Soundtracks

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ContactMusic.com

It's often said that a good soundtrack makes the movie, and in the case of animated features that's often true. Hans Zimmer and Randy Newman are staples of the Dreamworks and Pixar music world respectively for their influential film scores - but that doesn't mean to say they are also better than soundtrack song selections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 50 min red blood relative 1,380
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Sun BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Sat an HON 42
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 422
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Dec 29 BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,808 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC