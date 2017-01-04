Classical: See Met Opera Live's 'Nabucco' at Allentown's Symphony Hall
There's quite a bit of history behind the Met Opera's new production of Verdi's epic opera "Nabucco," which will be transmitted live in HD on Saturday at Symphony Hall in Allentown. The story is not only a stylized biblical drama of religious wars and forbidden love, but also features two battle-scarred Met Opera titans, both in their 70s, who can still deliver the goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|1 hr
|Supremeliberal
|2
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|1 hr
|rsss1
|1,370
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Sun
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 30
|Anonymous Brother
|421
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Dec 29
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|Dec 23
|little lamb
|47
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC