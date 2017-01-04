Classical: See Met Opera Live's 'Nabu...

Classical: See Met Opera Live's 'Nabucco' at Allentown's Symphony Hall

There's quite a bit of history behind the Met Opera's new production of Verdi's epic opera "Nabucco," which will be transmitted live in HD on Saturday at Symphony Hall in Allentown. The story is not only a stylized biblical drama of religious wars and forbidden love, but also features two battle-scarred Met Opera titans, both in their 70s, who can still deliver the goods.

