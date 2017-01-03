Classical musician Nigel Kennedy named his favourite violin Kylie...
'Kylie is always by my side': Classical musician Nigel Kennedy named his favourite violin Kylie Minogue after missing out on a date with the popstar Classical musician Nigel Kennedy is world famous for his violin performances but it turns out that despite his pedigree, pop star Kylie Minogue is his biggest inspiration. The now 60-year-old once sat next to the pint sized singer and her mother aboard a domestic flight, when he was hoping to ask Kylie on a date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|29 min
|red blood relative
|1,426
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|18 hr
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|Jan 4
|Supremeliberal
|2
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 1
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 30
|Anonymous Brother
|421
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Dec 29
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC