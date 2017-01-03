Classical musician Nigel Kennedy name...

Classical musician Nigel Kennedy named his favourite violin Kylie...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Kylie is always by my side': Classical musician Nigel Kennedy named his favourite violin Kylie Minogue after missing out on a date with the popstar Classical musician Nigel Kennedy is world famous for his violin performances but it turns out that despite his pedigree, pop star Kylie Minogue is his biggest inspiration. The now 60-year-old once sat next to the pint sized singer and her mother aboard a domestic flight, when he was hoping to ask Kylie on a date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 29 min red blood relative 1,426
News Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse... 18 hr Amy Lynn Petrie 1
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Jan 4 Supremeliberal 2
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 41
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 421
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,713

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC