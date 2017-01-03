Classical Broadway music coming to Antioch's El Campanil Theatre, Feb. 19
What a more perfect way to end the week of Valentine's Day than by taking your sweetheart to hear Hadleigh Adams sing the songs of Classical Broadway. The internationally acclaimed baritone and soloist will be celebrating the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and much more on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|1 hr
|jace
|1,423
|Concert to mark director's 20th year with Susse...
|11 hr
|Amy Lynn Petrie
|1
|[Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-...
|Jan 4
|Supremeliberal
|2
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|Jan 1
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ...
|Dec 31
|an HON
|41
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Dec 30
|Anonymous Brother
|421
|Handel opera to perform outdoors
|Dec 29
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC