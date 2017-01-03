Classical Broadway music coming to Antioch's El Campanil Theatre, Feb. 19

What a more perfect way to end the week of Valentine's Day than by taking your sweetheart to hear Hadleigh Adams sing the songs of Classical Broadway. The internationally acclaimed baritone and soloist will be celebrating the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and much more on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 PM.

