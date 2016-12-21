Cellist Misha Quint, Pianist Bruno Canino Perform at Carnegie Hall
Join Misha Quint and Bruno Canino for the latest installment of the InterHarmony International Music Festival Concert Series at Weill Recital Hal at Carnegie Halll. Their program offers no gimmicks or tricks, only the peaks of the repertoire for cello and piano, from Beethoven to Stravinsky.
