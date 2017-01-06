Bramwell Tovey and Ray Chen deliver f...

Bramwell Tovey and Ray Chen deliver fun and fire for fans at Disney Hall

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Violinist Ray Chen, left, shown in 2014, and conductor Bramwell Tovey, pictured in 2013, came together for an L.A. Phil program at Disney Hall. Violinist Ray Chen, left, shown in 2014, and conductor Bramwell Tovey, pictured in 2013, came together for an L.A. Phil program at Disney Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Thu rsss1 1,375
News [Changing Brooklyn] Bigly deal! Trump's son-in-... Jan 4 Supremeliberal 2
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... Jan 1 BetheljudgmentDan... 3
News Key West bus driver's religious discrimination ... Dec 31 an HON 41
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 30 Anonymous Brother 421
News Handel opera to perform outdoors Dec 29 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Dec 23 little lamb 47
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC