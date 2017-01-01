4Q2016 Most Visited
GROK MY ENTHUSIASM #46 : Mimi Lipson on TRASH PICKING. "Will my millennial friends have any way of understanding how unremarkable it once was to put a trash-picked wig on your head? It's like trying to explain the mass appeal of Quaaludes, or how everyone under 25 once subsisted on hot dogs, Bustelo, and 10-cent popsicles."
