Zubin Mehta announces retirement from Israel Philharmonic
The 80-year-old Indian-born conductor has been with the ensemble on a regular basis for close to half a century. Legendary conductor Zubin Mehta announced his retirement on Monday as music director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra effective in October 2019.
