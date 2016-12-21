Valley of the Moon Music Festival Set...

Valley of the Moon Music Festival Sets 2017 Season

Valley of the Moon Music Festival founders, cellist Tanya Tomkins and fortepianist Eric Zivian, today announced the program for their 2017 Season, which will begin with a series of three concerts at the Green Music Center's Schroeder Hall at Sonoma State University. The season features leaders within the field of historical performance practice alongside emerging talents and young professionals coached in the Festival's Apprenticeship Program.

