Tony Bennett on 90th Birthday Show Pr...

Tony Bennett on 90th Birthday Show Praised For Civil Rights Courage God Bless His Bravery Re 9/11

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

On December 20, 2016, during a wonderful NBC Tribute Special celebrating Tony Bennett's 90th birthday, TV viewers were treated to awesome extravaganza that had Tony's peers singing and expressing love for him. This author tuned in midway just as Wynton Marsalis while introducing Stevie Wonder was offering, a moving remembrance of what Tony had done for civil rights back in th'60s, including singing for the marchers in Alabama along the route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) 18 hr Jake999 1,292
News Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be... Fri little lamb 47
News Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service Dec 21 curtjester1 416
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec 20 Sara K 31
News Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai... Dec 16 nobody 195
News Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M Dec 14 BetheljudgmentDan... 17
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,497

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC