Tony Award Winning Actor Dick Latessa Passes Away at Age 87

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony Award Winner Dick Latessa, who is fondly remembered for his timeless Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning performance as Wilbur Turnblad in the original Broadway production of Hairspray . A native of Cleveland, Dick Latessa had been active on and off Broadway for over forty years in both musicals and stage plays.

