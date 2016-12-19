Tony Award Winning Actor Dick Latessa Passes Away at Age 87
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony Award Winner Dick Latessa, who is fondly remembered for his timeless Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning performance as Wilbur Turnblad in the original Broadway production of Hairspray . A native of Cleveland, Dick Latessa had been active on and off Broadway for over forty years in both musicals and stage plays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the Insular World of Israeli Jews Who Be...
|4 hr
|lavon affair
|43
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|16 hr
|Jake999
|1,285
|Why Jehovah's Witnesses refuse army service
|Wed
|curtjester1
|416
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Sara K
|31
|Jehovah's Witnesses 'demonstrated a serious fai...
|Dec 16
|nobody
|195
|Rabsky buys Jehovah's Witnesses building for $65M
|Dec 14
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|17
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC